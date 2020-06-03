Colby Covington calls for “friends-turned-enemies” fight against Jorge Masvidal following departure from ATT

Colby Covington is hoping to settle his differences with Jorge Masvidal following his departure from American Top Team.

Covington recently confirmed he left ATT after having feuds with several fighters. Masvidal, meanwhile, says “Chaos” was cancer in the gym and the former interim welterweight champion was actually fired from ATT.

Now, with the rivalry between the two heating up, Colby Covington believes the time is right to fight Jorge Masvidal.

“It would definitely be the friends-turned-enemies angle with ‘Journeyman,’ ‘Street Judas,’ Jorge Masvidal. Jorge can’t read, he can’t write, he can’t spell and he definitely can’t fight,” Covington said to theScore’s James Lynch. “What’s going on? Why does [Masvidal] not want to fight Usman? Why’s he holding out? Why’s he scared? Maybe there’s something going on that we don’t know about.

“Maybe Jorge wants ‘America’s champ,’ maybe he wants the ‘People’s Champ,’ maybe he wants Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, and maybe he wants Miami’s favorite fighter, because he claims to be from Miami,” Covington continued. “But, everybody knows I’m the king of Miami right now and I run the streets of Miami… The UFC knows that I’ve expressed my interest and I want my rematch with ‘Marty FakeNewsman’ which I deserve. Or, I want this fight with Journeyman Jorge Masvidal.”

If Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal do end up fighting, Chaos knows it would be an easy win for him. He says he dominated “Gamebred” for years at ATT and now wants the world to see inside the Octagon.

But, if that fight does not come to fruition, Covington says the only other fight he would take is his rematch against Kamaru Usman. If the UFC offers a different fight, he is fine sitting out until he gets one of those two scraps.

“You don’t really want to get locked in a cage with me. You don’t really want to fight me, Jorge because you know what happens every time we train together and we fight. I beat your ass and I carry limb from limb,” he concluded. “I take your soul out of your body. There’s only two fights that need to be made, and if the UFC doesn’t make them, that’s okay I’ll keep getting better.”

Would you like to see Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal?