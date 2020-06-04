Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov headlines UFC card on June 20, betting odds released

A heavyweight bout between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov will headline a UFC Fight Night event on June 20 and the betting odds are out.

Blaydes vs. Volkov was originally set to headline UFC Saskatoon, but that card was a victim of the coronavirus pandemic and was canceled. Thankfully for both fighters, the UFC was able to keep the matchup intact, and now the two will fight on June 20 in the five-round headliner of a Fight Night event. The card takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC made the fight official this week.

The oddsmakers have also released the opening betting odds for the Blaydes vs. Volkov fight. Here they are courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Fight Night Odds

Curtis Blaydes -235

Alexander Volkov +200

Blaydes opened as a -235 betting favorite. That means a $235 bet would win you $100. Volkov opened as a +200 betting underdog. A $100 bet would win you $200 on the dog.

Blaydes (13-2, 1 NC) is the No. 3 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. The American is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Junior dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov and overall has gone 8-2, 1 NC in the UFC. Both of his losses came against the same man, Francis Ngannou. Otherwise, Blaydes holds notable wins over Alistair Overeem, Aleksei Olenik, and Mark Hunt during his UFC career.

Volkov (31-7) is the No. 7 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. The Russian is coming off of a decision win over Greg Hardy to bounce back after a last-second KO loss to Derrick Lewis. Overall, Volkov carries a 5-1 record in the UFC with other notable wins over the likes of Fabricio Werdum, Stefan Struve, and Roy Nelson. Volkov is a former heavyweight champion in Bellator and also won two tournaments in that promotion.

Who do you like at these odds, Curtis Blaydes or Alexander Volkov?