Michael Bisping warns Michael Chandler not to underestimate Conor McGregor at UFC 303: “Can’t be drunk on your own ego”

By Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has issued a warning to Michael Chandler ahead of his showdown with Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler

At UFC 303, it’s finally happening. Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will lock horns in a contest we’ve been waiting to see for well over a year. For multiple reasons, it hadn’t come to fruition – but now, it appears as if we’re on the verge of seeing it happen.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen either man compete inside the Octagon. Despite that, there’s still a great deal of anticipation surrounding this contest.

In a recent interview, Chandler noted that he believes he hits harder than the Irishman. When reacting to this, Michael Bisping had a few thoughts.

Bisping’s McGregor/Chandler thoughts

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, he just said ‘I don’t need to get into a fight with a guy that’s got a bigger rifle than me,’ and then he goes on to say, ‘I think I hit harder,’” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “So which is it? You cannot be drunk on your own ego. Michael Chandler is an entertainer, whether it’s in the ring, whether it’s in the post-fight interviews, the fights themselves, the man is a born entertainer.

“This man should be out there in the WWE, the UFC, whichever promotion he chooses. The man is explosive every single time he fights. He’s phenomenal. Win or lose, he shows up. Against Justin Gaethje, against Dustin Poirier – two of the best fights the UFC has ever put on. So, I can’t wait for this fight, but he has to respect what McGregor is going to do and the threat that’s coming back at him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

