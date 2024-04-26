Michael Bisping warns Michael Chandler not to underestimate Conor McGregor at UFC 303: “Can’t be drunk on your own ego”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has issued a warning to Michael Chandler ahead of his showdown with Conor McGregor.

At UFC 303, it’s finally happening. Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will lock horns in a contest we’ve been waiting to see for well over a year. For multiple reasons, it hadn’t come to fruition – but now, it appears as if we’re on the verge of seeing it happen.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen either man compete inside the Octagon. Despite that, there’s still a great deal of anticipation surrounding this contest.

RELATED: Report | UFC 303: ‘McGregor vs. Chandler’ could break the promotion’s gate record

In a recent interview, Chandler noted that he believes he hits harder than the Irishman. When reacting to this, Michael Bisping had a few thoughts.