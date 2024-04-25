Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov set to headline UFC Louisville

A battle of ranked middleweights is set to headline UFC Louisville, as Jared Cannonier will take on Nassourdine Imavov.

According to MMA reporter Alex Behunin, Cannonier is set to face Imavov in the main event of UFC Louisville, which is set for June 8 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jared Cannonier (17-6) is coming off a decision win over Marvin Vettori last June to extend his win streak to two as before that, he beat Sean Strickland by split decision. Cannonier is ranked fourth at middleweight and before the winning streak, he suffered a decision loss to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

Cannonier is 10-6 in the UFC and holds notable wins over Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, and Jack Hermansson. This will be Cannonier’s sixth main event in the UFC, and in those main events, Cannonier is 4-1.

Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 and one NC) is ranked eighth at middleweight and is coming off a majority decision win over Roman Dolidze back in February. Before that, he had the No Contest against Chris Curtis and lost a decision to Sean Strickland. Imavov is 5-2 and one NC in the UFC and has notable wins over Edmen Shahbazyan and Joaquin Buckley. This will be Imavov’s third UFC main event, and second straight, as he’s 1-1 in main events in the UFC.

With Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov as the main event, UFC Louisville is as follows: