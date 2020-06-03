Colby Covington reacts to Tyron Woodley’s loss to Gilbert Burns

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington has reacted to Tyron Woodley’s UFC on ESPN 9 loss to Gilbert Burns.

As expected, he did not hold back when discussing his long-time rival’s fall from grace.

“Let’s start off by having a moment of silence for Woodley’s career,” Covington said on Submission Radio, pouring his drink on the ground. “That’s Woodley’s career going down the drain. Just like I told you guys, he’s washed up, he don’t want to fight no more. He’s TMZ Woodley. He’s out there rapping, making songs about me, hurting people’s ear drums. You know who called it? I said he was washed up, I said he was a 40-year-old virgin. He doesn’t want to fight anymore. All he did was show up for a pay check. So, I figure we have a moment of silence for him, and I pour out a beer for his career, because cause just like his career, it went right down the drain.”

For many years, Covington was chasing a fight with Woodley, who had a vice-grip on the UFC welterweight title. Covington attempted to force his way into the fight with a seemingly endless barrage of trash talk, but it never came to fruition.

In hindsight, he feels he was ducked.

“He ducked me his whole career, and that’s that,” Covington said. “He can go and know that he was a coward, he didn’t want to fight the best guys in the division. And the thing is, he’s happy now. Yeah, he got these two losses out of the way and he got his pay check, but you know what? Woodley didn’t have to lose to me. So, he can ride off into the sunset and go to his retirement home and just be happy that he doesn’t have to deal with the psychiatric that he would have deal with if he would have had to fight me. So, he’s thankful and he’s lucky. He dodged a bullet.”

What do you think of these comments from Colby Covington?