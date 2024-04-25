Daniel Cormier advises UFC 304 fighters on how to handle fighting in the early morning hours in Manchester

Daniel Cormier weighs in on UFC 304 late start times

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier weighed in on the unorthodox fight times for UFC 304.

“When people are faced with impossible odds, they tend to find ways to overcome. That’s what happened to me, and that’s what I think is going to happen to these fighters,” Cormier said. “I took sleeping pills in the morning and stayed up all night, never went to bed. So I’m staying on American time because I know that I need to treat this as if I live here. You gotta acclimate to the place you’re in, and I think it’ll be a factor…

“It’ll be a bigger factor for those who go later. Those who go on Tuesday of fight week, like normal, you gotta go [earlier]. Two weeks, that’s what we did in wrestling, and what I always did in fighting when I was in a different time zone…that’s how to do it as if it’s happening at a normal hour.”

UK UFC fans have had to put up with late start times for years. Most of the UFC pay-per-views, especially those that take place in the United States, begin in the early morning hours in England.

Similar to the high altitude in Salt Lake City, fighters will need to prepare days in advance for the UK time difference. If fighters follow Cormier’s advice, they could handle the immense jet lag appropriately.