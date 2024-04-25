Chael Sonnen shares ‘big risk’ associated with possible Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane clash at UFC 304

Chael Sonnen feels that a Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane matchup at UFC 304 could be potentially disastrous for the matchmakers.

Aspinall is expected to return to defend the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 304 in July. As of this writing, his intended return hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

One potential opponent for Aspinall is Gane, who hasn’t fought since a win against Serghei Spivac in Paris last year. Before that, he lost to Jon Jones for the then-vacant UFC heavyweight championship.

Aspinall has a potential matchup with Jones in his sights, although Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic later this year. A fight with Jones could fall through the cracks if he falls short at UFC 304.

If Aspinall vs. Gane is booked, Sonnen wonders if the risk surrounding the matchup is one worth taking.