Chael Sonnen shares ‘big risk’ associated with possible Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane clash at UFC 304
Chael Sonnen feels that a Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane matchup at UFC 304 could be potentially disastrous for the matchmakers.
Aspinall is expected to return to defend the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 304 in July. As of this writing, his intended return hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be shared in the coming weeks.
One potential opponent for Aspinall is Gane, who hasn’t fought since a win against Serghei Spivac in Paris last year. Before that, he lost to Jon Jones for the then-vacant UFC heavyweight championship.
Aspinall has a potential matchup with Jones in his sights, although Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic later this year. A fight with Jones could fall through the cracks if he falls short at UFC 304.
If Aspinall vs. Gane is booked, Sonnen wonders if the risk surrounding the matchup is one worth taking.
Chael Sonnen reveals one potential issue with Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier, Sonnen explained what a Gane victory could do to the heavyweight title picture.
“I believe the problem is if you do bring Ciryl back, if he wins, you put a belt around [him],” Sonnen said of Gane. “If Jon Jones is agreeable, you’re gonna do a rematch between Jon Jones and Ciryl. I think that’s too tough after the performance that Ciryl gave [at UFC 285], or did not give, I don’t think there’s any scenario when you re-do that match…
“You’d run into a big risk if you put the belt around [Ciryl].”
Before the loss to Jones, Gane got back in the win column with a finish of Tai Tuivasa in 2022. This came after he lost to then-lineal UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.
Aspinall earned the interim UFC heavyweight title by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. It was his second fight back after suffering a nasty leg injury against Curtis Blaydes in 2022.
As we await Aspinall and Gane’s next bookings, a heavyweight clash could be on the horizon, but Sonnen wonders if it’s worth the immense risk to the heavyweight hierarchy.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chael Sonnen Ciryl Gane Tom Aspinall UFC