Ketlen Vieira blasts Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down UFC 303 fight offer: “Stop running”

UFC fighter Ketlen Vieira has called out Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down a fight against her at UFC 303.

At UFC 300, Kayla Harrison made a real statement. In her debut for the promotion, she dominated and submitted Holly Holm at the landmark event. Since then, many have wondered how long it’s going to take before they give her a championship opportunity.

Given her star power, you’d have to think it’s not an outlandish thought. After all, things are looking pretty wide open at 135 pounds.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison admits she was “scared” of cutting to bantamweight, reveals her fight night weight at UFC 300

In the eyes of Ketlen Vieira, however, she should be the one who gets the next crack at Kayla. In fact, she claims that the possibility was already presented to her.