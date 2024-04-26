Ketlen Vieira blasts Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down UFC 303 fight offer: “Stop running”
UFC fighter Ketlen Vieira has called out Kayla Harrison for allegedly turning down a fight against her at UFC 303.
At UFC 300, Kayla Harrison made a real statement. In her debut for the promotion, she dominated and submitted Holly Holm at the landmark event. Since then, many have wondered how long it’s going to take before they give her a championship opportunity.
Given her star power, you’d have to think it’s not an outlandish thought. After all, things are looking pretty wide open at 135 pounds.
RELATED: Kayla Harrison admits she was “scared” of cutting to bantamweight, reveals her fight night weight at UFC 300
In the eyes of Ketlen Vieira, however, she should be the one who gets the next crack at Kayla. In fact, she claims that the possibility was already presented to her.
Vieira calls out Harrison
“She might be the shiny new toy, but just like any toy, she needs to be played with and tested,” Vieira told MMA Mania. “Even [Julianna] Pena. She hasn’t fought for two years. She isn’t deserving of the title shot.
“I was offered the [Harrison] fight for June 29th. I said yes, and then they still didn’t give it to me. I’m not happy at all.”
“It seems that Kayla is just not taking the fight,” Vieira said. “If the UFC offered the fight, the UFC wants the fight. It’s just Kayla not taking it. In the UFC, there’s only great athletes and if she thinks she’s going to say no to this fight and take an easier fight, there’s no easy fights. We’re all very good athletes. She has to stop running and take the fight and sign the contract.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Would you be interested in seeing Ketlen Vieira square off with Kayla Harrison? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!