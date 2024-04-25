Cain Velasquez attempted murder trial date slated for September 9th

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is set to go to trial later this year.

The former heavyweight hasn’t competed in the cage since a first-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2019. After that defeat, Cain Velasquez retired from MMA but has remained active in the world of professional wrestling. That was until early 2022 when the former UFC champion was arrested for attempted murder.

The news of Cain Velasquez’s arrest naturally shocked fans around the globe. While he was a fantastic fighter in the cage, the former champion has always been very quiet outside of it. However, over the next few weeks, fans learned the specifics behind the incident, and why Velasquez attempted to shoot a man after a car chase.

The man whom the retired fighter was chasing was Harry Goularte Jr. The individual was arrested for sexually abusing Cain Velasquez’s son at his daycare weeks before the shooting took place. When the man was released on bail, the former champion chased him in traffic and shot at his automobile several times. He didn’t strike Goularte Jr. but did strike the man’s stepfather in the car with him.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is set to go to trial in September

As a result of that shooting in February 2022, Cain Velasquez was quickly arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was kept without bail for eight months, with the judge in the case stating that the fighter had a “reckless disregard for human life”. In June, Velasquez filed a lawsuit against the man accused of abusing his son, as well as the owner of the daycare where the alleged crime took place. After several appeals, the former UFC champion was granted $1 million bail in November.

Since then, Cain Velasquez’s case has been slow-moving. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion now has a trial date. Velasquez will now head to trial on September 9th, on attempted murder charges, but there’s also a litany of other gun-related charges. If the fighter is found guilty of attempted murder, his sentencing could be dire.

In the event of a guilty verdict, Cain Velasquez faces anywhere between 20 years, and life in prison. That’s also not including time that could come from other charges related to the case. While it’s possible that the retired heavyweight could get a plea deal, that remains to be seen. A trial readiness hearing is now set for June 26th in California.

