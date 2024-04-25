Cain Velasquez attempted murder trial date slated for September 9th

By Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is set to go to trial later this year.

Cain Velasquez

The former heavyweight hasn’t competed in the cage since a first-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2019. After that defeat, Cain Velasquez retired from MMA but has remained active in the world of professional wrestling. That was until early 2022 when the former UFC champion was arrested for attempted murder.

The news of Cain Velasquez’s arrest naturally shocked fans around the globe. While he was a fantastic fighter in the cage, the former champion has always been very quiet outside of it. However, over the next few weeks, fans learned the specifics behind the incident, and why Velasquez attempted to shoot a man after a car chase.

The man whom the retired fighter was chasing was Harry Goularte Jr. The individual was arrested for sexually abusing Cain Velasquez’s son at his daycare weeks before the shooting took place. When the man was released on bail, the former champion chased him in traffic and shot at his automobile several times. He didn’t strike Goularte Jr. but did strike the man’s stepfather in the car with him.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN SHOCKED WATCHING DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON SUBMIT 250-POUND COMPETITOR AT BJJ TOURNAMENT: “HE’S THE BEST EVER”

Cain Velasquez Daniel Cormier

(via Zuffa LLC)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is set to go to trial in September

As a result of that shooting in February 2022, Cain Velasquez was quickly arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was kept without bail for eight months, with the judge in the case stating that the fighter had a “reckless disregard for human life”. In June, Velasquez filed a lawsuit against the man accused of abusing his son, as well as the owner of the daycare where the alleged crime took place. After several appeals, the former UFC champion was granted $1 million bail in November.

Since then, Cain Velasquez’s case has been slow-moving. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion now has a trial date. Velasquez will now head to trial on September 9th, on attempted murder charges, but there’s also a litany of other gun-related charges. If the fighter is found guilty of attempted murder, his sentencing could be dire.

In the event of a guilty verdict, Cain Velasquez faces anywhere between 20 years, and life in prison. That’s also not including time that could come from other charges related to the case. While it’s possible that the retired heavyweight could get a plea deal, that remains to be seen. A trial readiness hearing is now set for June 26th in California.

What do you make of this news involving former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cain Velasquez UFC

Related

Mark Hunt, Dana White

Mark Hunt explodes at 'b*tch' Dana White after Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses revealed

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024
Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov set to headline UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

A battle of ranked middleweights is set to headline UFC Louisville, as Jared Cannonier will take on Nassourdine Imavov.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo campaigns to get on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson after UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

Jose Aldo is hoping to make his return to boxing this summer and wants to be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event on July 20.

Petr Yan, Marlon Vera
Petr Yan

Petr Yan and Marlon Vera ramp up social media bickering ahead of potential UFC booking: "Everything has its time!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Marlon Vera could potentially be on a collision course in a pivotal showdown for the division.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

UFC champion Sean O’Malley explains delay in Merab Dvalishvili title fight booking: “I'm not fighting out of the country”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has explained why there has been a delay in booking his title fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje plans to take at least 6 months off following brutal KO loss at UFC 300: “It would be foolish for me to jump back”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024
Tim Means
UFC

Welterweight veteran Tim Means calls for $300k bonuses to stick following UFC 300: “It can’t go back”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

UFC veteran Tim Means believes the promotion should keep the $300,000 bonuses that were issued at UFC 300.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Donald Cerrone “rushed into surgery” following bull riding accident, Dana White reacts

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

Donald Cerrone was rushed into surgery earlier this week after suffering a nasty injury in a bull riding accident.

Austen Lane
UFC

Austen Lane guarantees violence against Jhonata Diniz at UFC Vegas 91: "I will turn it loose"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Austen Lane wasn’t surprised when he got offered to fight Jhonata Diniz at UFC Vegas 91.

Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo reveals Dominick Cruz was originally set to be his return opponent at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Jose Aldo was originally supposed to fight Dominick Cruz at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4.