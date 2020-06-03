Colby Covington challenges Dustin Poirier to grudge match

Top UFC welterweight Colby Covington is prepared to settle his differences with his former American Top Team stablemate Dustin Poirier in the Octagon.

For many years, Covington and Poirier were training partners at ATT in Coconut Creek, Florida. Gradually, however, their relationship soured—largely due to Covington’s unbridled trash talk.

Covington recently parted ways with ATT, and is now inviting Poirier to meet him in the Octagon to settle their beef.

“There’s only two fights to make in the welterweight division, that’s me versus Marty Fakenewsman or me versus street Judas Masvidal,” Covington said on Submission Radio recently, outlining the options for his next fight. “And if they can’t do that, what about Dustin Poirier? He was telling all the nerds in the media, ‘oh, next time I see Colby, it’s on sight’. It’s on sight, motherfucker? Let’s go meet in the octagon then. I’ll paint your blood on the canvas just like a modern-day Picasso.”

“Doofus Dustin, he needs to man up for his word. His word was, ‘oh, I’m gonna fight Colby on sight’. I’ve seen that guy multiple times. He didn’t even try and fight me cause he knows what happens if he tries to fight me, he’s gonna get put down real quick. He’ll never be able to look at his daughter the same again, and his wife will probably divorce him cause he’s gonna be ugly as fuck after I’m done with his face.”

Covington previously issued an apology to Dustin Poirier for his trash talk, but now claims that was only to soothe ATT owner Dan Lambert. Now that he’s left the gym, he’s no longer hiding his true feelings.

“That was when I was under the rules of a gym,” Covington said. “I was respecting the rules and I made promises. And everybody knows I’m promises made, promises kept. And I respected Dan Lambert and I didn’t want to put him in that position. But guess what, guys? Now we’re at Colby Covington Incorporated CCI, and we do whatever we want. There’s no feelings. This isn’t the Ultimate Feeling Championship, it’s the Ultimate Fighting Championship.”

Do you want to see Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington settle their differences in the Octagon?