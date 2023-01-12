Ciryl Gane calls out Jon Jones for UFC 285 fight: “Where you at?”

Ciryl Gane is looking to fight Jon Jones in March.

For years now, Jones has talked about moving up to heavyweight but it has yet to come to fruition. However, many expect him to return in March, and with Francis Ngannou’s status uncertain, Gane is hopeful he can be the one to welcome Jones to the heavyweight division.

Where you at @JonnyBones? I'm free this March, Vegas 📍 pic.twitter.com/vc5i0UC07f — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) January 12, 2023

“Where you at @JonnyBones? I’m free this March, Vegas,” Gane tweeted.

If the UFC can’t get Ngannou vs. Jones done in March, perhaps the promotion does turn to Gane to face Jones in perhaps an interim title fight. It would be a big fight for the division and a big test for Jones to see how he does fare at heavyweight. It’s also a scrap that Gane has talked about as before his UFC 270 title fight against Ngannou he told BJPENN.com he wanted Jones as his first defense, which didn’t happen as he lost to Ngannou.

“If I win, Jon Jones would be a good matchup,” Gane said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The fans are already waiting for this fight. People on social media have already been talking about it. He’s well-rounded and wants to jump in my division and I’m well-rounded, too. This is a good matchup for the fans. Already, the people are talking about it. If I win against Francis, this is the next fight.”

Ciryl Gane (11-1) returned to the win column last time out with a third-round TKO over Tau Tuivasa back in September. Prior to that, he lost a decision to Ngannou for the heavyweight title after scoring a third-round TKO against Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight title. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov, and Junior dos Santos among others.

Jon Jones (26-1 and one No Contest), meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision.

Would you like to see Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones headline UFC 285 in March?