Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms

Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283.

After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.

When that was announced, Moreno says he had a long conversation with Krause about what happened and why he can’t work with him anymore. After that, the Mexican decided to settle on Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA as his new head coach.

“What’s hard when everything started…I was in Kansas City when the news came out,” Moreno said to The MMA Hour (via MMANews). “I had a long conversation with James, he told me the situation, and in that moment, I decided to turn the page quickly and decide what I wanted to do…next Monday I was in Las Vegas. The good part, the gameplan was already done, so I was ready to go by myself with my coaches… I decided to work with Sayif Saud, the coach of Fortis MMA. He’s very close with [my manager]…I feel very comfortable with him. It was very simple to work with him, and we closed this training camp in the best way possible.”

Brandon Moreno enters his UFC 283 co-main event fight coming off a TKO win over Kai Kara-France to become the interim flyweight belt. Prior to that, he had three straight fights against Figueiredo where he went 1-1-1. In his career, he holds notable wins over Brandon Royval, Jussier Formiga, and Louis Smolka among others.

