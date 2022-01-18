Just Scrap Radio Ep. 64 with Ciryl Gane, Cody Stamann, Trevin Giles, Kay Hansen, and Matt Frevola

The 64th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 270.

We’re first joined by the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane (3:10). Next, UFC bantamweight, Cody Stamann (15:31) comes on. Trevin Giles who’s dropping to welterweight then stops by (37:00). UFC flyweight, Kay Hansen (47:39) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight, Matt Frevola (58:52).

Ciryl Gane opens up the show to preview his UFC 270 main event fight against Francis Ngannou. Gane talks about training with Ngannou in the past, the leaked sparring footage, and the run-in with one another at UFC 268. The Frenchman talks about the stylistic matchup against the champ and him having to be cautious about Ngannou’s power. He also touches on what becoming the undisputed champion would mean to him, possibly fighting in Paris and potentially facing Jon Jones next.

Cody Stamann then joins the show to preview his UFC 270 scrap against Said Nurmagomedov. Stamann talks about the last year and him being ready for a fight for months now. Cody discusses being out of the rankings and whether or not he thinks he’s fighting for his job in Anaheim on Saturday.

Trevin Giles joins the program to discuss his UFC 270 fight against Michael Morales. He talks about why he decided to drop down to welterweight and whether or not he has made the weight before. (Note, there are audio issues on my end in this interview, so I apologize for that).

Kay Hansen then comes on to discuss her UFC 270 fight against Jasmine Jasudavicius. Kay talks about the fight being moved one week so she could fight at home in California in front of fans. She also touches on her layoff and why this move to flyweight is not a permanent one.

Matt Frevola closes the show out to preview his UFC 270 fight against Genaro Valdez. Matt talks about his last loss and getting a ton of notice for this scrap. He also talks about the string of bad luck he has faced with opponents falling out so close to the fight.

