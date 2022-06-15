Charles Oliveira opines that Arizona State Athletic commission wanted Justin Gaethje to win at UFC 274: “They robbed me”

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira believes he was fighting against more than just Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

‘Do Bronx’ was in action last month against ‘The Highlight’. However, before the two men got in the cage, they had to make weight. While Gaethje made weight comfortably, the UFC lightweight champion didn’t.

Charles Oliveira missed weight, becoming the first ever UFC champion to be stripped of his title for doing so. The headlining bout still went ahead, with the vacant title on the line for Justin Gaethje. However, the Brazilian won via first-round submission, leaving the title vacant.

Now, a month after the event, Charles Oliveira has discussed his weight miss with ESPN. The former lightweight champion revealed that he believes the Arizona State Athletic Commission wanted him to lose to Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ is an Arizona native.

Furthermore, the Brazilian once again discussed the scale issue for the UFC 274 weigh-ins. Many fighters and coaches discussed how the backstage scale was slightly off. Oliveira, along with one other fighter missed weight for the event.

“So, for me, they could have ripped my leg off, it would still give the same weight. The city athletic commission robbed me, they robbed me. That’s the reality. They wanted to take my belt off to mess with my head, but it happened the other way around. This served to show the division and the world that I am another Charles, lightweight champion. No matter how much they try to mess with my head, I am the champion.”

Charles Oliveira continued, “The city commission robbed me, they wanted the champion to be from their city, but it didn’t even come close. I think there was some pressure on the scale. Anyone could go up, I wouldn’t make weight.”

What do you think about Charles Oliveria’s comments? Sound off in the comments below!