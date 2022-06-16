Jim Miller reveals “the UFC is having me fight out my contract” at UFC 276: “I win and I still don’t know if there is another UFC fight”

Jim Miller will be fighting out his contract at UFC 276 and he is quite surprised by that.

Miller is coming off back-to-back KO wins and is set to face Bobby Green on July 2 in Las Vegas in a fight that is years in the making. The fight will also serve as Miller’s 40th UFC appearance but it also could be his last as he revealed to BJPENN.com on Wednesday that he’s fighting out his contract, and it isn’t his choice.

“To be perfectly honest, the UFC is having me fight out my contract,” Miller told BJPENN.com on Wednesday. “I win and I still don’t know if there is another UFC fight. Who knows? I don’t really care or worry about what happens next.”

According to Miller, the news caught him by surprise, and was hoping to re-sign before the fight. However, the plan now is to put on a good performance and get a stoppage win over Bobby Green at UFC 276 to get him another contract.

“Apparently. Coming off two knockouts and apparently, I’m fighting out my contract,” Miller said. “It is where we are, it doesn’t affect anything, it doesn’t change anything. I still have a job to do July 2 and I’m planning on doing it to the best of my ability. We will see what happens and go from there.”

Jim Miller (34-16 and one No Contest) is coming off two straight KO wins over Nikolas Motta and Erick Gonzalez. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back decision losses to Joe Solecki and Vinc Pichel.

Miller has been in the UFC since UFC 89 in 2008 and has fought the likes of Gray Maynard, Charles Oliveira, Benson Henderson, Nate Diaz, Joe Lauzon, Donald Cerrone, Dustin Poirier, Beneil Dariush, Anthony Pettis, Diego Sanchez, and Clay Guida among countless others.

What do you make of the UFC making Jim Miller fighting out his contract at UFC 276?

