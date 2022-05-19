Joe Rogan reacts to “very nice guy” Charles Oliveira losing his title at UFC 274: “He got screwed in his last fight”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Charles Oliveira got ‘screwed’ when missing weight for UFC 274 earlier this month.

In the main event of UFC 274, Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round to cement his status as the best active lightweight on the planet. However, he didn’t take the belt home with him, as a direct result of the Brazilian missing weight just 24 hours prior to the fight.

The UFC lightweight title is now vacant with Oliveira missing by half a pound, citing some issues with the scale as one of the reasons why he couldn’t hit the mark.

Joe Rogan, who was there to watch it all unfold, gave his thoughts on the controversy in a recent episode of his podcast.

“He’s a very, very nice guy, and he got screwed in his last fight,” Rogan said. “There was some shenanigans with the scale. Some people had messed with the scale. Here’s a problem with these digital scales: Foreign fighters, they use kilograms and in America, obviously we use pounds.

“These scales are calibrated and then the foreign fighters would reset the scale so they could switch it back to kilograms. So it f*cks up the whole calibration. He weighed in the night before the weigh-ins, and he was like, ‘Oh, I’m good to go.’ And then in the morning, he goes and shows up for the weight cut, and it’s a pound plus off, and that is directly related to this calibration thing.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Oliveira is expected to fight for the belt once again later this year against either Islam Makhachev or Conor McGregor.

What are your thoughts on Charles Oliveira failing to make weight at UFC 274? Does Joe Rogan have a point about how it all went down? Who should ‘Do Bronx’ face in his next outing?