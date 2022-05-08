Justin Gaethje reacts following submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Justin Gaethje has sent out a brief message of gratitude after falling short against Charles Oliveira.

Last night (May 7), UFC 274 took place inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event, Oliveira and Gaethje collide. Ahead of the bout, Oliveira missed weight, which meant only Gaethje could walk out of UFC 274 with the 155-pound gold if he emerged victorious.

That didn’t end up happening.

Oliveira and Gaethje engaged in a slugfest right away. Eventually, “do Bronx” floored Gaethje with a right hand and went to work with his jiu-jitsu. Oliveira forced the tap via rear-naked choke.

Shortly after the fight, Justin Gaethje took to his Twitter account to give his reaction to what transpired.

Name of the game. Appreciate all the love. Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 8, 2022

This was Gaethje’s second crack at undisputed gold. His first attempt took place back in Oct. 2020 against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Going into the fight, “The Highlight” held the interim gold. Ultimately, Khabib choked Gaethje out via triangle choke.

With the defeat, Gaethje’s record falls to 23-4. He’s gone 1-2 in his last three outings. What’s next for Gaethje remains to be seen but he’ll need to move to the back of the line in the lightweight title picture.

Gaethje certainly won’t be short on potential dance partners. With some recent comments made, two of them may be out of his division. Ahead of UFC 274, Colby Covington slammed Gaethje and called him “Duck Lip.”

“The Highlight” also recently hurled a dig at Jorge Masvidal on the Full Send podcast. Gaethje expressed his belief that Masvidal pulled a “bitch move” by allegedly attacking Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach.