Charles Oliveira “blows Gaethje and Islam out of the water,” says Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee has said Charles Oliveira is the best lightweight he has fought and he is sticking by that.

Oliveira has been doubted countless times in his career. ‘Do Bronx’ was the underdog to Lee and Dustin Poirier among countless others and some have even labeled him a “quitter”. Yet, for ‘The Motown Phenom’ he says Oliveira is the most skilled fighter he’s fought and believes the champ easily beats both Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev.

“Honestly, no. It’ll take more Oliveira slowing down. He has had a lot of fights that is something people don’t pay attention to. He’s had a lot of fights, a lot of wars and he’s starting to take up some damage,” Lee said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, as far as skill-wise, I think he blows Gaethje and Islam out of the water. I’ve said it before, he’s the most skilled man I’ve fought. As soon as the fight was over, I said yeah that’s the best 55’er out here. I think he will be that after Gatehje and Islam granted his body can hold up.”

Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje in a very intriguing matchup. Should he get past that, he will likely face Islam Makhachev, who Khabib Nurmagomedov and others have said is a future champion. But, Lee believes Oliveira is too skilled on the feet and the ground and would dominate both men.

As for Kevin Lee, he’s set to return on Friday night in the main event of Eagle FC 46 against Diego Sanchez. It’s his first fight since his UFC release and Lee has violent intentions for the TUF 1 winner.

Do you agree with Kevin Lee that Charles Oliveira blows Gaethje and Islam out of the water? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!