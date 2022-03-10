Tim Elliott wants a quick turnaround after UFC 272 win: “I want exciting fights and fun fights”

Tim Elliott says he might have been fighting for his job at UFC 272.

Elliott entered his bout against Tagir Ulanbekov as the betting underdog and many expected him to lose. However, he believes people were overhyping Ulanbekov due to his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I felt like my back was against the wall. I lost my last fight and I really needed this win. To me, I was fighting a really tough opponent but I was confident I was going to win, he has a good record but both of his UFC fights were super close,” Elliott said to BJPENN.com. “That was a fight that I knew was stylistically good for me. I think people were also putting him in that same light as Khabib and Makhachev but he’s not there yet. He’s good and long but I don’t think he’s on that level.”

In the fight, Elliott dropped Ulanbekov in the first and he wishes he had capitalized on that more. But, in the end, he was able to win a close decision which he says was a huge win for him.

“I think I could’ve gotten him out of there after I dropped him. I have a bad habit of shooting for takedowns as I’m a wrestler so had I kept striking maybe I put him out,” Elliott said. “Just a fight IQ thing at the time that I wish I kept my distance and kept striking.”

With Tim Elliott pulling off the upset win, he says he is hoping for a quick turnaround. He wants to build off this win but the plan for Elliott is to be in fun and exciting fights for the time being.

“I’m trying to get a quick turnaround as if there is a short notice fight I’d love to get it. Of course, I’d love to be a world champion but I’m getting older and I want exciting fights and fun fights. If they want a guy to step up on a few weeks’ notice for some funs fights, I’m game,” Elliott concluded.

