Anthony Smith responds to Alex Pereira’s video of him falling asleep during his UFC 301 intro

By Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith has weighed in on Alex Pereira’s latest social media jab.

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira

Smith earned a statement win over previously undefeated Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro. He got back in the win column after a knockout loss to Khalil Rountree in December.

Smith, who was a significant betting underdog entering UFC 301, is now back in the thick of things in the light heavyweight title picture. The division’s titleholder is Pereira, who most recently finished Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event.

Smith has been raw and honest in his evaluation of Pereira’s success inside the Octagon. He’s pointed to Pereira’s limited skillset, led by his kickboxing, as unprecedented in UFC history.

Pereira has taken this tongue-in-cheek criticism personally, even going as far as challenging Smith to a $50k grappling match. As Smith got ready to fight Petrino at UFC 301, Pereira posted on Instagram a video of him falling asleep on his coach’s shoulder while sitting cage side.

Anthony Smith answers Alex Pereira’s ‘weird’ napping video

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Smith responded to Pereira’s impromptu nap during his UFC 301 Octagon intro.

“Someone showed me the video, I didn’t see it live or anything. It’s weird,” Smith responded to Pereira. “I don’t come for him, I’ve never come for him like that. Of course, you have the title belt in my division, so when people say what’s your goal, I want to fight the champion, I want to fight Alex Pereira. But he goes out of his way to pick at me, which is fine, it doesn’t bother me. I think it’s awesome and it’s a lot of fun, he has a sense of humor as I’ve always said…

“I enjoy that part of it, but it’s just weird to me.”

Smith is still likely one or two wins away from a possible title shot after the win over Petrino. Pereira, meanwhile, is eying a rematch with Jiří Procházka for his next light heavyweight title defense.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Anthony Smith UFC

Related

Gable Steveson

Former Olympian and WWE wrestler Gable Steveson reportedly begins training in MMA, also has multiple NFL offers

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen offers to fight Jorge Masvidal after Nate Diaz boxing match: "I will be juiced up and I will beat him anytime"

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is serious about fighting Jorge Masvidal in the future.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier reacts to viral video of Islam Makhachev hitting a punching machine ahead of UFC 302 headliner

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier didn’t think much of Islam Makhachev’s punching power he showcased in a recent social media clip.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reveals how much longer he has left in his fighting career

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes he still has a few years left in his fighting career.

Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg gets a fresh callout from top flyweight after gritty performance at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

UFC 301 flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg already has a potential next fight lined up just days after falling short in Brazil.

Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson

Alexandre Pantoja reiterates desire for superfight against Demetrious Johnson

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024
Conor McGregor's leg
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy predicts Conor McGregor will use broken leg as "bait" at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

MMA analyst Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor will use his broken leg from three years ago as bait at UFC 303.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev promises "something special" against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has promised something special against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Diego Ferreira
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Diego Ferreira explains why Mateusz Rebecki is a "perfect match" for him at UFC St. Louis, wants Bobby Green with a win

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Diego Ferreira will end his nearly year-long layoff at UFC St. Louis when he takes on Mateusz Rebecki.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match moved to new fight date, avoids UFC 302 conflict

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

The upcoming boxing headliner between former UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will take place on a new date to avoid viewership conflict with UFC 302.