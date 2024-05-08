Anthony Smith responds to Alex Pereira’s video of him falling asleep during his UFC 301 intro

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith has weighed in on Alex Pereira’s latest social media jab.

Smith earned a statement win over previously undefeated Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro. He got back in the win column after a knockout loss to Khalil Rountree in December.

Smith, who was a significant betting underdog entering UFC 301, is now back in the thick of things in the light heavyweight title picture. The division’s titleholder is Pereira, who most recently finished Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event.

Smith has been raw and honest in his evaluation of Pereira’s success inside the Octagon. He’s pointed to Pereira’s limited skillset, led by his kickboxing, as unprecedented in UFC history.

Pereira has taken this tongue-in-cheek criticism personally, even going as far as challenging Smith to a $50k grappling match. As Smith got ready to fight Petrino at UFC 301, Pereira posted on Instagram a video of him falling asleep on his coach’s shoulder while sitting cage side.