Derrick Lewis vows to do something “special” at UFC St. Louis against Rodrigo Nascimento: “This is my prime”

Derrick Lewis believes he’s just entering the prime of his career as he headlines UFC St. Louis on Saturday night against Rodrigo Nascimento.

Lewis is coming off a lackluster decision loss to Jailton Almeida back in November. Although Lewis is 39 and 1-4 in his last five fights, ‘The Black Beast’ believes he’s just entering his prime.

“I’m more excited about this fight than any other fight I’ve ever had. I trained my butt off for this one, and I don’t have no injuries coming into this fight. I’m feeling healthy. I’m less than 10 pounds away from making my weight already. And usually I’m like 15 pounds, 20 pounds before weigh-ins. I’m less than 10 pounds right now from making weight,” Lewis said at UFC St. Louis media day. “I’m feeling great right now. I actually really feel like this is my prime. Whenever I was in my 20s, early 30s, I didn’t feel this good. Now I’m feeling fantastic right now.”

With Derrick Lewis thinking he is entering his prime, he’s confident he will return to the win column in a big way at UFC St. Louis on Saturday.

Not only does Lewis think he will return to the win column, but he vows to do something special to get the win, which is also something his coaches don’t know about.

“They got it out for me, especially over there at American Top Team. Every Brazilian I’m fighting is coming from over there. But those guys, they get them in pretty good shape coming out of American Top Team. So I know they’ll have this guy ready. They know what’s up. They’ve been fighting me for so many years coming out of that gym, they know my style I’m pretty sure. But it’s going to be a completely new style coming into this fight,” Lewis said.

“I want to do something special. I’ve been working on it on my in my garage. My coach don’t know nothing about this. So what I’m about to throw out the first minute of my fight, my coach don’t have nothing to do with it. So if you all see me throw something crazy, just know it wasn’t my coach’s idea. It’s my idea. That’s how good I’m feeling right now,” Lewis added.

Derrick Lewis enters his UFC St. Louis main event as the 12th-ranked heavyweight.