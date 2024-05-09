Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling reignite rivalry ahead of Merab Dvalishvili title fight: “Keep bragging about a handicapped fight”

By Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling have reignited their war of words as the former prepares to battle Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley

As we all know, Sean O’Malley is the king of the bantamweight division. He was able to earn that title by defeating Aljamain Sterling, in what served as one of the biggest moments in the history of the promotion.

Since then, he’s been able to successfully defend the strap against Marlon Vera. Now, the expectation is that he will attempt to do so again – this time against Merab Dvalishvili.

RELATED: WATCH | Sean O’Malley’s coach pretends to be Aljamain Sterling’s coach just moments before KO

For those who don’t know, Merab and Sterling are very close friends. So, it should come as no surprise that they overlap a bit on social media when it comes to ‘Suga’.

Dvalishvili/O’Malley/Sterling fiasco

Dvalishvili: “I will smash O’Malley inside the cage and then smash his coach outside of the cage.”

O’Malley: “Ima smash your best friend after I beat you. Oh wait nvm already did.”

Sterling: “You’re a sorry ass champion. Keep bragging about a handicapped fight to give you the best odds to win. You’re not a real man my guy. Don’t try to duck the number 1 contender again to fight number 15 this time or some other pointless lame fight.”

Dvalishvili is eager to avenge his friend and secure a big win over O’Malley. Alas, Sean has proven time and time again that he only seems to be getting better with age.

As for Sterling, his focus right now is on trying to secure a second world title at featherweight.

Who do you consider to be the favorite for a possible Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili fight? Do you think we will ever see Aljamain Sterling compete at bantamweight again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

