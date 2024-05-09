Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling reignite rivalry ahead of Merab Dvalishvili title fight: “Keep bragging about a handicapped fight”

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling have reignited their war of words as the former prepares to battle Merab Dvalishvili.

As we all know, Sean O’Malley is the king of the bantamweight division. He was able to earn that title by defeating Aljamain Sterling, in what served as one of the biggest moments in the history of the promotion.

Since then, he’s been able to successfully defend the strap against Marlon Vera. Now, the expectation is that he will attempt to do so again – this time against Merab Dvalishvili.

For those who don’t know, Merab and Sterling are very close friends. So, it should come as no surprise that they overlap a bit on social media when it comes to ‘Suga’.

I will smash O’Malley inside the cage and then smash his coach outside of the cage . — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) May 8, 2024

Ima smash your best friend after I beat you. Oh wait nvm already did. https://t.co/pzPMACbW1S — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 8, 2024