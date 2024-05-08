WATCH | Sean O’Malley’s coach pretends to be Aljamain Sterling’s coach just moments before KO

By Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Tim Welch, the coach of Sean O’Malley, pretended to be Aljamain Sterling’s coach during their UFC 292 title fight.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch

A video has gone viral showing Welch pretending to be Sterling’s coach and telling him he “has to go” just moments prior to O’Malley scoring the finish. After his comments, Sterling went forward and O’Malley caught him with the punch that dropped him, and he proceeded to finish him off with strikes.

Welch is heard saying “Aljo, you gotta go,” just a mere second before ‘Funkmaster’ got dropped and knocked out by Sean O’Malley. It is an interesting tactic from Welch that did work out for him.

After the clip went out of Sean O’Malley’s knockout, Aljamain Sterling and Tim Welch also started to take shots at each other. Sterling claimed he wanted to slap Welch during the fight for all the trash talk he was saying.

“Cap. You talked hella shit during my fight with Sean. The ref had to tell you to stfu multiple times. I wanted to slap you in between rounds and I regret not taking the fine for that. You should know better as a former fighter and a current coach. You constantly talk shit about merab. Let Sean talk shit, you don’t need to be chiming in on the shit talk unless you want the problems as well. It’s that simple bro,” Sterling wrote on X.

It’s clear that the rivalry between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley is still there. But, the rivalry now turns to Merab Dvalishvili who is Sterling’s close friend and training partner and is expected to fight O’Malley next time out.

Sean O’Malley is coming off a decision win over Marlon Vera back in March to defend his belt for the first time after winning it last August. O’Malley is currently 18-1 and one NC as a pro and riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak and does not have his next fight booked.

