Chael Sonnen offers to fight Jorge Masvidal after Nate Diaz boxing match: “I will be juiced up and I will beat him anytime”

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is serious about fighting Jorge Masvidal in the future.

‘Gamebred’ is currently slated to return to combat sports this summer. Jorge Masvidal originally retired after a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns last April, but quickly showed interest in a return. Less than a year removed from that retirement, he’s now back. Masvidal is currently slated to face Nate Diaz in a rematch of sorts on July 6th, in a boxing match.

However, Jorge Masvidal has a lot more enemies than just Nate Diaz. Over the last few months, ‘Gamebred’ has repeatedly gone back and forth with Chael Sonnen. ‘The American Gangster’ has been in retirement for years, hanging up the gloves after a defeat to Lyoto Machida in 2019. However, Sonnen has repeatedly teased a comeback.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chael Sonnen discussed Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz. There, the former UFC title challenger stated that he was offered the role of backup fighter for the boxing match. While he has no intention of fighting Diaz, he will be willing to fight Masvidal at any time, in any ruleset.

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen shows interest in future fight against Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen added that the offer stands for after Jorge Masvidal’s boxing match against Nate Diaz as well. ‘The American Gangster’ vowed that he would fight his rival on steroids, and he will have to deal with it. They don’t call him ‘The Bad Guy’ for nothing.

“Yeah and I don’t like that [backup] word, they used a different word because there’s no scenario where I would fight with Nate and they knew that.” Chael Sonnen stated on The MMA Hour, revealing his offer to be the backup fighter for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz. “It was a different word. But they meant if Nate can’t do it, will you take on Masvidal? I said absolutely I will… Whatever he keeps on saying, I accept Jorge. Keep limiting yourself. I’m going to do all those things and more, that’s why they call me a cheater.”

He continued, “…I will fight Masvidal right now. He can use his right hand, he can kick me in the nuts, he can do anything he wants. I will be juiced up, and I will beat Jorge Masvidal anytime. But I won’t take the fight from Nate, and this is exactly what I told these jabronis.”

What do you make of these comments from the future UFC Hall of Famer? Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal vs. Chael Sonnen?