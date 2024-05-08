Report: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape added to UFC 304 on July 27

By Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

A matchup between surging UFC flyweight contenders Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape has reportedly been added to UFC 304 in Manchester.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape

Mokaev and Kape will square off at UFC 304 on July 27th. Home of Fight was the first to report the news of the Mokaev vs. Kape matchup, although the UFC has yet to confirm it, as of this writing.

Mokaev returns after an 11-fight unbeaten streak to begin his professional career, including six straight wins in the UFC Octagon. He most recently defeated Alex Perez in March by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth three-round battle.

The initial hype behind Mokaev’s UFC signing in 2022 has dwindled after showing some vulnerabilities in his recent outings. But, he could potentially earn a flyweight title shot with a win over Kape, especially with a finish.

Mokaev has defeated the likes of Tim Elliott, Jafel Filho, and Malcolm Gordon in the UFC. He made a name for himself in Brave CF before making his UFC debut in 2022.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape vie for potential flyweight title shot

Mokaev will face another tough task in Kape, who is on a four-fight winning streak inside the Octagon. Before multiple fight withdrawals in 2024, Kape most recently defeated Felipe dos Santos at UFC 293 in September.

The veteran Kape has defeated the likes of Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Ode Osbourne, and David Dvořák during his UFC tenure. He began his UFC career with back-to-back losses to current flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja and Matheus Nicolau.

Pantoja defeated Steve Erceg at UFC 301 last weekend, and a timeline for his return is uncertain. He’s defeated most of the top contenders outside of Mokaev and Kape.

UFC 304 marks the promotion’s return to the UK and Manchester on July 27. The card’s main event has yet to be announced, although the card is expected to feature the return of interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Manel Kape Muhammad Mokaev UFC

Related

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira

Anthony Smith responds to Alex Pereira's video of him falling asleep during his UFC 301 intro

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024
Gable Steveson
WWE News

Former Olympian and WWE wrestler Gable Steveson reportedly begins training in MMA, also has multiple NFL offers

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2024

Former Olympic gold medalist and WWE superstar Gable Steveson is working on his next career path.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen offers to fight Jorge Masvidal after Nate Diaz boxing match: "I will be juiced up and I will beat him anytime"

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is serious about fighting Jorge Masvidal in the future.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier reacts to viral video of Islam Makhachev hitting a punching machine ahead of UFC 302 headliner

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier didn’t think much of Islam Makhachev’s punching power he showcased in a recent social media clip.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reveals how much longer he has left in his fighting career

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes he still has a few years left in his fighting career.

Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg gets a fresh callout from top flyweight after gritty performance at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Alexandre Pantoja reiterates desire for superfight against Demetrious Johnson

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has made it clear that he’s interested in a future showdown with Demetrious Johnson.

Conor McGregor's leg
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy predicts Conor McGregor will use broken leg as "bait" at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

MMA analyst Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor will use his broken leg from three years ago as bait at UFC 303.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev promises "something special" against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has promised something special against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Diego Ferreira
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Diego Ferreira explains why Mateusz Rebecki is a "perfect match" for him at UFC St. Louis, wants Bobby Green with a win

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Diego Ferreira will end his nearly year-long layoff at UFC St. Louis when he takes on Mateusz Rebecki.