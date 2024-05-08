Report: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape added to UFC 304 on July 27

A matchup between surging UFC flyweight contenders Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape has reportedly been added to UFC 304 in Manchester.

Mokaev and Kape will square off at UFC 304 on July 27th. Home of Fight was the first to report the news of the Mokaev vs. Kape matchup, although the UFC has yet to confirm it, as of this writing.

Mokaev returns after an 11-fight unbeaten streak to begin his professional career, including six straight wins in the UFC Octagon. He most recently defeated Alex Perez in March by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth three-round battle.

The initial hype behind Mokaev’s UFC signing in 2022 has dwindled after showing some vulnerabilities in his recent outings. But, he could potentially earn a flyweight title shot with a win over Kape, especially with a finish.

Mokaev has defeated the likes of Tim Elliott, Jafel Filho, and Malcolm Gordon in the UFC. He made a name for himself in Brave CF before making his UFC debut in 2022.