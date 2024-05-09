Jan Blachowicz calls for rematch with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “He knocked out everybody… not me”

Blachowicz wants Pereira

“He is not a better fighter than me, and I believe that I deserve the rematch,” Blachowicz said in an interview with Fanatics View. “When he fight against me, I still believe that I won this fight.

“(Judges) see different scores, but I believe that I won this fight against him, and I believe that I deserve the rematch. He knocked out everybody – not me. When I come back, I believe that I can fight against him one more time.”

Blachowicz went on to provide an update following his second shoulder surgery.

“Everyday is a little bit better but still I need more time to recover and to fix correctly,” Blachowicz said. “So I think my next fight will be at the end of the year, not earlier.”

“I want to see Pereira against Ankalaev because this is the hardest opponent for him right now,” Blachowicz said. “Because I’m not in the division because I’m out for a couple more months. He is the most dangerous fighter for him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

