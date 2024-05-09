Thiago Moises details “awkward” encounter with drug tester at his home: “My dog came into the bathroom”
UFC fighter Thiago Moises has detailed an awkward encounter with a drug tester in his home recently.
As we all know, drug testing in mixed martial arts has been a hot topic for as long as the sport has been around. In the UFC, that’s particularly true, especially since the departure of USADA.
The promotion now has its own independent system that it works with for all fighters on the roster. One of those fighters is Thiago Moises, who is coming off the back of a TKO win via leg kicks over Mitch Ramirez.
Ahead of his clash with Ľudovít Klein next month, Moises was tested for the fight. As you can see, he had a pretty interesting story to tell afterwards.
So this happened.. While I was doing the anti doping (peeing in front of the anti doping guy) my dog came in to the bathroom. I was trying to concentrate to pee with another man looking at it, and he just wanted to start a conversation about my dog.That was awkward 😬 #mma #ufc
— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) May 8, 2024
Moises’ strange experience
“So this happened.. While I was doing the anti doping (peeing in front of the anti doping guy) my dog came in to the bathroom. I was trying to concentrate to pee with another man looking at it, and he just wanted to start a conversation about my dog. That was awkward [grimace emoji]. #mma #ufc”
We’d imagine that plenty of other fighters have tales that are similar to Thiago Moises’. Regardless of whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran of the game, there are always going to be complications of some description in this area.
Either way, the man himself will just be hoping for a big performance when he returns to the Octagon next month.
