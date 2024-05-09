Thiago Moises details “awkward” encounter with drug tester at his home: “My dog came into the bathroom”

By Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

UFC fighter Thiago Moises has detailed an awkward encounter with a drug tester in his home recently.

Thiago Moises

As we all know, drug testing in mixed martial arts has been a hot topic for as long as the sport has been around. In the UFC, that’s particularly true, especially since the departure of USADA.

The promotion now has its own independent system that it works with for all fighters on the roster. One of those fighters is Thiago Moises, who is coming off the back of a TKO win via leg kicks over Mitch Ramirez.

RELATED: After loss to ‘the toughest fighter’ at lightweight in Islam Makhachev, Thiago Moises confident he’ll finish Joel Alvarez in an ‘impressive way’

Ahead of his clash with Ľudovít Klein next month, Moises was tested for the fight. As you can see, he had a pretty interesting story to tell afterwards.

Moises’ strange experience

“So this happened.. While I was doing the anti doping (peeing in front of the anti doping guy) my dog came in to the bathroom. I was trying to concentrate to pee with another man looking at it, and he just wanted to start a conversation about my dog. That was awkward [grimace emoji]. #mma #ufc”

We’d imagine that plenty of other fighters have tales that are similar to Thiago Moises’. Regardless of whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran of the game, there are always going to be complications of some description in this area.

Either way, the man himself will just be hoping for a big performance when he returns to the Octagon next month.

Are you excited to see Thiago Moises’ next fight? What do you believe is the right answer when it comes to trying to solve anti-doping in MMA? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Thiago Moises UFC

Related

Chase Hooper

Chase Hooper expecting an "exciting fight" against Viacheslav Borshchev in grappler vs. striker matchup at UFC St. Louis

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024
Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis vows to do something "special" at UFC St. Louis against Rodrigo Nascimento: "This is my prime"

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Derrick Lewis believes he’s just entering the prime of his career as he headlines UFC St. Louis on Saturday night against Rodrigo Nascimento.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley's coach pretends to be Aljamain Sterling's coach just moments before KO

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Tim Welch, the coach of Sean O’Malley, pretended to be Aljamain Sterling’s coach during their UFC 292 title fight.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Report: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape added to UFC 304 on July 27

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

A matchup between surging UFC flyweight contenders Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape has reportedly been added to UFC 304 in Manchester.

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith responds to Alex Pereira's video of him falling asleep during his UFC 301 intro

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith has weighed in on Alex Pereira’s latest social media jab.

Gable Steveson

Former Olympian and WWE wrestler Gable Steveson reportedly begins training in MMA, also has multiple NFL offers

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen offers to fight Jorge Masvidal after Nate Diaz boxing match: "I will be juiced up and I will beat him anytime"

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is serious about fighting Jorge Masvidal in the future.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier reacts to viral video of Islam Makhachev hitting a punching machine ahead of UFC 302 headliner

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier didn’t think much of Islam Makhachev’s punching power he showcased in a recent social media clip.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reveals how much longer he has left in his fighting career

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2024

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes he still has a few years left in his fighting career.

Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg gets a fresh callout from top flyweight after gritty performance at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - May 8, 2024

UFC 301 flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg already has a potential next fight lined up just days after falling short in Brazil.