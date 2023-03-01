Chael Sonnen alludes to previous love triangle between Jon Jones, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko: “It’s their story to tell”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has suggested a love triangle exists between Jon Jones, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko.

Chael Sonnen has said a lot of wild stuff over the years and now, we can add this to the list.

This weekend, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time in over three years. He’ll serve as one half of the main event when he takes on Ciryl Gane.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will battle Alexa Grasso with her flyweight crown on the line. Back at UFC 247, when Jon last fought, the two also fought in the main and co-main.

As for Holly Holm, she and Jones have been friends and training partners for years now.

While that’s likely all there is to the story, Sonnen has decided to stir the pot by implying that there’s more to be revealed.

Jon Jones

Holly Holm

Valentina Shevchenko Love triangle. Allegedly a very real thing via @ChaelSonnen pic.twitter.com/Iy53hpIBmH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 28, 2023

I'M IN TEARS 😭

Chael goes back again and again to why Valentina Shevchenko & Jon Jones are "On The Same Card!"…

…just because Ariel doesn't want to talk about it@ChaelSonnen / @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/x9jqaBLYwo — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) February 28, 2023

“They have a great story they could tell. That’s their story to tell, but they have a great story to tell. By the time you work Holly Holm in there, you bring in this personal side, and you have two fighters that are very close in weight class. I don’t know if Shevchenko and Holm had fought, and Jones made his choice, it’s one of these situations.”

“You guys see where this gets interesting?”

Jones’ big love triangle?

After being asked if there was a love triangle situation developing, Chael simply said “yes, there’s a triangle, it’s a great story”.

It’s almost impossible to know when Chael is joking around and when he’s being serious. Still, you just know this is going to lead to some headlines (case in point).

What do you think of Chael Sonnen’s allegations? Do you believe Jon Jones will return with a win this weekend? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!