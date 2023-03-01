Darren Till reveals he asked for his UFC release, vows to “be back”

Darren Till has confirmed he is no longer on the UFC roster.

On Tuesday night, it was revealed Till was removed from the UFC roster which caught many by surprise. Yet, on Wednesday morning, Till took to social media to reveal he asked for his release as he needs to sort some stuff out. However, he vows he will be back in the UFC once he gets things in order.

What’s happening everyone,

Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck.

I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable,

They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back. 🦍 — Frank Till (@darrentill2) March 1, 2023

“What’s happening everyone, Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck. I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable, They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate. I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back,” Till wrote.

What exactly Till needs to figure out is uncertain, but he has been dealing with some injuries as of late. As well, it’s uncertain if he will try and get some fights on the regional scene and pick up some wins before getting back into the UFC, but the Brit is confident he will fight in the Octagon again.

Darren Till (18-5-1) is on a three-fight losing skid and suffered a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis back in December at UFC 282. Following the loss, he told Bruce Buffer he thought he tore his ACL again which would be a tough setback as he had the same injury after his loss to Derek Brunson, which was the fight before.

Till went 6-5-1 in the Octagon and fought for the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley but suffered a one-sided submission loss. The Brit is currently on a three-fight losing skid and is just 1-5 in his last six with his lone win coming by split decision against Kelvin Gastelum. In his UFC career, Till holds notable wins over Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone among others.

Do you think we see Darren Till fight in the UFC again?