Sean Strickland calls out “kind of dumb” Paulo Costa: “I’m going to put him on his knees and f**k him like Izzy”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has once again called for a showdown with Paulo Costa.

When it comes to controversial fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa are right up there. From what they say to what they actually do, both men have ruffled some feathers in years gone by.

When they’re at their best in the Octagon, though, they can give anyone in the division a run for their money.

For over a year now, the two have been teasing a showdown with one another – with Costa bringing it up just a matter of days ago. Alas, with the Brazilian’s contract situation uncertain, it’s not yet known if this is even feasible.

Strickland, who beat Nassourdine Imavov back in January, confirmed in a recent interview that he wants to make it happen.

“I want to fight Costa,” Strickland said. “I know he’s in some contract negotiations. It was nice. The UFC pretty much said a no-consequence fight (against Imavov) – just go out there and have fun. I’ve got to be honest – I love when it’s like that. I would’ve stepped in to fight Ryan Spann this weekend if they would’ve offered me it. It’s so much better when you can go out there and fight and you’re going to make f*cking money and it doesn’t matter.”

Strickland wants Costa

“Costa’s a funny motherf*cker,” Strickland said. “He’s kind of dumb, and that says a lot coming from this f*cking guy. But he’s a funny motherf*cker, but I’m going to put him on his knees and f*ck him like Izzy (Adesanya).”

