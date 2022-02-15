Brian Kelleher requests Conor McGregor corner him for Umar Nurmagomedov fight, the undefeated Dagestani responds

Brian Kelleher attempted to enlist the help of Conor McGregor for a potential bout against Umar Nurmagomedov. However, the Russian doesn’t seem to think that ‘The Notorious’ would help much.

Kelleher called out Nurmagomedov following his most recent win over Kevin Croom last month. ‘Boom’ got his wish and is now set to fight the undefeated fighter in his next bout.

Ahead of their March showdown, Kelleher took to Twitter to request assistance from Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ previously fought Nurmagomedov’s cousin Khabib at UFC 229 in one of the biggest fights ever. Their fight came to a close with ‘The Eagle’ winning the fight via submission in the fourth round. Despite the bout having happened nearly four years ago, Nurmagomedov and McGregor still regularly throw insults at each other on social media.

@TheNotoriousMMA hey would you like to corner me in my next fight at ufc 272 against khabibs cousin umar — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 12, 2022

Umar Nurmagomedov has now decided to respond. The undefeated Russian had a simple response for ‘Boom’. He opined that it doesn’t matter if Conor McGregor is in the corner and that he’ll lose regardless.

it’s not gonna help you Brian — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UmarNmgdv) February 13, 2022

Brian Kelleher has now too decided to respond. In a response to the Russian on Twitter, he jokingly asked if God would be able to help in a fight between the two.

What about god ? Can he help me — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 14, 2022

As of now, Umar Nurmagomedov has yet to respond to Kelleher’s question about God. While he may, or may not have God on his side, ‘Boom’ is sure to have his hands full when the two clash at UFC 272.

Nurmagomedov is currently one of the most hyped bantamweight prospects in the UFC. The 13-0 Russian signed with the UFC in 2020 after a stint in the UFC. After a series of canceled bouts, he made his debut in 2021 with a submission win over Hunter Azure.

What do you think about Brian Kelleher and Umar Nurmagomedov’s recent spat on Twitter? Who would you pick in a bout between the two bantamweights?