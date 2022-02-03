Khabib Nurmagomedov blames Conor McGregor’s performance for UFC 229 post-fight brawl: “I was preparing for war and he tapped”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor’s poor performance at UFC 229 played a key role in him starting the post-fight brawl.

After Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor, ‘The Eagle’ jumped out of the Octagon and attacked Dillon Danis in the Irishman’s corner. People from Nurmagomedov’s corner then went into the Octagon to try and fight McGregor as all hell broke loose.

Now, over three years later, Nurmagomedov opened up on the brawl and he says the blame is on McGregor for his poor performance.

“First of all, I was preparing for war. I come inside the cage, I fight with this guy, and he tapped, I’m like, why I come here, why I train so hard for this? You’re going to tap easily like this? I just take his chin, you know, and he tapped,” Nurmagomedov said on the Full Send Podcast. “This one makes me upset too, because I accept more than what I find inside the cage, I expect more. Honestly, I don’t remember everything, I’m going to be honest. I remember someone from his corner saying something and it was crazy emotional moment for me. I’m like okay this party not finished.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he wasn’t hit by Danis or anyone when he jumped over the cage. But, reflecting back on it, he says if it was now, he doesn’t think he would do the same thing.

“I’m not going to say I am proud of something like this, maybe at the age, right now of 33-and-a-half, maybe I’m not going to jump right now. But, at that time (I did),” Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov was fined and suspended for his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. However, it only did at to his popularity as he became a massive star after his win over McGregor.

