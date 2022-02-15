Jared Cannonier confident he’s fighting Israel Adesanya next: ‘I know I earned it”

Jared Cannonier is confident he’s fighting Israel Adesanya next. However, if he doesn’t, he believes it says a lot about ‘The Last Stylebender’.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ recently scored a knockout victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 271. Cannonier called for a title shot in his post-fight interview, and Dana White noted that he was going to give him a chance at gold next. Furthermore, Israel Adesanya, who also scored a win on the card, opined that Cannonier is likely next.

Despite White’s proclamation that the 37-year-old will fight for the title next, nothing is set in stone. Regardless, Cannonier has stated that he believes he will get the title shot next.

He recently went on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss his title shot situation. Jared Cannonier opined that above all else, he’s earned the opportunity to fight for the championship next. He also noted that if he doesn’t get the fight, it could be due to the champion not wanting that smoke.

“I know I earned it. But if they choose [Sean] Strickland over me, it would say something to me. It could be my ego saying thinking, ‘They scared of you, they don’t want that heat yet’. I guess Izzy gets to pick his fights, and he said my name in the post-fight interview and the press conference. I’d say I’m confident of it happening, but I’m staying prepared for anything.”

It’s likely that Jared Cannonier will get to fight for the title next, but it’s not guaranteed. The No.6-ranked Sean Strickland is in the running for the next chance for gold as well. ‘Tarzan’ is currently riding a six-fight winning streak and last defeated Jack Hermannson earlier this month.

