Brendan Schaub not a fan of Nick Diaz challenging Kamaru Usman: “It doesn’t make a ton of sense”

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is among those who don’t want to see Nick Diaz fight Kamaru Usman.

Earlier this month, the former Strikeforce champion stated that he would love a fight against Usman. Despite coming off a loss to Robbie Lawler last September at UFC 266, Diaz believes that he would do well against the UFC welterweight champion. However, the bout is unlikely to happen.

Diaz’s comments about facing Usman were largely blown off by the MMA community. However, some, such as Bellator commentator ‘Big’ John McCarthy stated that the Stockton-native could have success in the contest. It was a statement that was then torn apart by many, including Chase Hooper.

It’s safe to say that Brendan Schaub is not among those who want to see the fight. On The Schaub Show, the fighter-turned-podcaster noted that the fight doesn’t make sense. While it would likely earn Nick Diaz and Kamaru Usman a lot of money, the UFC won’t make the matchup.

“Yeah, it’s tough coming off a loss. Like, he didn’t look bad either taking all that time off. But, remember all the rumors circulating about how he didn’t want to be in there? Yeah, obviously if it’s a money thing, fighting Kamaru Usman would be the biggest kind of money move. So, it makes sense why he would want that… I just don’t see the UFC doing that, I don’t.”

Brendan Schaub continued, “He didn’t look that great [against Robbie Lawler], Nate is obviously the bigger draw even though Nick started this whole thing. It’s a tough sell on the UFC. I think Kamaru can have those big fights if he wants to, but also, with the welterweight division if you toss in Nick Diaz it gets more complicated… For Nick to jump in there, it just delays everything. I don’t see the UFC doing it and it doesn’t make a ton of sense.”

