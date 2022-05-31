Jairzinho Rozenstruik expects to “put away” Alexander Volkov and face either Tom Aspinall or Tai Tuivasa next

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is glad to finally make the walk to the Octagon.

Rozenstruik was supposed to face Marcin Tybura at UFC Columbus but the fight was ultimately moved to UFC 273 on April 9. However, after weighing in, Tybura fell ill and the fight was canceled again. After that, the promotion quickly booked him to face Alexander Volkov in a main event slot which Rozenstruik is happy about.

“Yes and no, especially because it’s the second time. The fight was supposed to be in March and April 9,” Rozenstruik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It is better to have a different opponent so he can recover fully and everything goes well for him. I was better off with a different opponent. It’s exciting because he’s a bigger name.”

When the fight was made, many expected it to be a standup fight but for Rozenstruik he isn’t sure that will be the case. Instead, he believes Volkov will try and wrestle him, but he does hope it will be a kickboxing fight.

“Hopefully it will be a standup fight. I think he’s style got a tough style,” Rozenstruik said. “Everyone tries to wrestle me so I do think he will try and wrestle me, of course… It can be a kickboxing fight with small gloves and be fun. He’s a big boy, I’m focusing on everything, training everything, I’m looking forward to this one.”

If it ends up being a kickboxing fight that many fans want, Jairzinho Rozenstruik not only expects to win but he believes he will put away Alexander Volkov.

The Russian has not been knocked out since Derrick Lewis did it with 11 seconds left, but Rozenstruik knows his power is much different.

“I don’t want to make the wrong prediction but I always go for the finish. As soon as I find the opportunity (I’ll take it). I’ll always be moving, not standing still, and at any opportunity, I’ll put him away. I’m not going to be the guy waiting for him and make him work,” Rozenstruik said.

If Rozenstruik gets the stoppage win over Volkov, he knows it would put him back in the title picture and hopes to face either Tom Aspinall or Tai Tuivasa next after their fights.

“I take his spot and I’m ready to climb the rankings again and that starts with Volkov… I think it will probably be Aspinall or Tuivasa (next) it’s fine by me. Those are new guys that I haven’t fought yet,” Rozenstruik concluded.

Do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik will KO Alexander Volkov?

