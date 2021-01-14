BREAKING: Ryan Hall to make return to the Octagon against Dan Ige on March 13

Ryan Hall is back.

Multiple sources have confirmed to BJPENN.com that Ryan Hall and Dan Ige is agreed to for March 13 with contracts having already been sent out. The event currently does not have a location.

Ryan Hall has not fought since he defeated Darren Elkins by decision at UFC Sacramento in July of 2019. Since then, he has had a hard time getting fights but he was supposed to fight Ricardo Lamas in August but Hall was forced out of the bout. Since then, he has been calling out several opponents like Korean Zombie and Dan Ige.

“Dan Ige is a warrior who always puts on a great show, has clearly demonstrated a willingness to test himself against the best, and we’re next door in the featherweight rankings. What do you think, @dynamitedan808? Fight Island in January?,” Hall had written on Instagram.

In his career, Ryan Hall is currently 8-1 as a pro and holds notable wins over B.J. Penn, Gray Maynard, and Artem Lobov.

Dan Ige, meanwhile, suffered a decision loss to Calvin Kattar back in July which served as the main event. Before the setback, the 11th-ranked featherweight in Ige was on a six-fight winning streak with wins over Edson Barboza, Mirsad Bektic, and Danny Henry among others.

It is likely the winner of Dan Ige vs. Ryan Hall will get a top-10 opponent next time out. The good news though is that Hall will return to the Octagon and Ige gets his wish of fighting before his baby is born.

The March 13 card is as follows:

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Dan Ige vs. Ryan Hall

Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Matheus Nicolau

