Conor McGregor explains how he’s changed since MMA career began

Former two-division UFC Conor McGregor says he’s matured since he began his mixed martial arts journey back in 2007.

McGregor is currently gearing up for a lightweight showdown with No. 2-ranked contender Dustin Poirier, which will headline the UFC 257 card on January 23.

Ahead of the matchup, McGregor appeared on the Weighing In podcast with former MMA referee John McCarthy and former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson, where he was asked how he’s changed since his combat sports journey began.

He was quick to respond that he’s matured—particularly since becoming a father.

“Maturity,” McGregor said. “I’m a father now. I’ve come through a lot in my life, under this microscope and in this spotlight, and I’ve certainly become a more mature man.

“I’ve taken all the lessons on board, and I’m going to put then to my advantage, and I have been putting them to use,” McGregor added. “I remain committed, I remain structured—the true keys to to success—and I’m excited to go in there and perform.”

Conor McGregor last fought in January of 2020, when he defeated record-collecting veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. It took the Irishman just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

His bout with Poirier will be a rematch of a 2014 featherweight fight that he won by first-round knockout. Do you think he can make it 2-0 against the American at UFC 257?