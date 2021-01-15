Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov “didn’t want the fight”

Conor McGregor wanted to rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020, however, the Irishman claims the lightweight champ didn’t want the fight.

Entering 2020, McGregor had a plan of a three-fight season that started with Donald Cerrone and ended with the rematch with Nurmagomedov. However, due to a variety of reasons, it did not come to fruition. Now, it appears the rematch may never happen and McGregor says that is on Nurmagomedov.

“I think that what happened in 2020 was (that) there weren’t that many options. Khabib didn’t want the fight, you know? He doesn’t want the fight, and that’s as simple as that,” Conor McGregor said on the Weighing In podcast. “It is what it is, you know?. I had the meeting with Dana and Lorenzo post that fight, and we just couldn’t really. What was next was the question, and we just couldn’t really answer it at that time. And we still didn’t answer it, you know?

“Now I feel that the lightweight division is moving into a spot,” McGregor continued. “There (are) many good contenders. I suppose I’ve committed to lightweight, which is a big thing. It’s allowed options to flourish, and that’s it. I see no issue with much competition this year, and I’m very excited about that.”

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fought at UFC 229 with Nurmagomedov winning by fourth-round submission to defend his lightweight title.

McGregor is now set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier. It will be his first fight since he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, retired from the sport after he submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. However, Dana White has made it clear he wants the lightweight champ to fight one more time, and perhaps it will be the rematch with McGregor.

Would you like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2?