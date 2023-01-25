Belal Muhammad reacts to Gilbert Burns win at UFC 283: “Congratulations on beating #14 Neil Magny, who would probably lose to Jake Paul”

Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following his victory over Neil Magny at UFC 283 last weekend.

For a while now, Belal Muhammad has been climbing the welterweight ranks. Aside from his no contest with Leon Edwards, the Palestinian star has been on fire.

In the eyes of many, he deserves a big step up in competition for his next bout – whoever that may come against.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, continues to prove why he’s one of the best 170-pounders on the planet. He dispatched Magny with ease in Rio and set himself up for a big test en route to another possible title shot.

During a rant posted to his social media, Muhammad explained why he was frustrated with the Burns situation.

Shoutout to the ranking board pic.twitter.com/50om7071H9 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 24, 2023

“I just beat number five Wonderboy, I just beat number five Luque, and I had to fight them back to back. So then I’m looking at number four, Gilbert. Should be the next step, but I got ducked. So then I had to go downwards, number seven, Sean Brady. Beat him. Because I was ducked.”

Muhammad goes after Burns

“I’m glad the smart world would understand that Sean Brady is just a white version of Gilbert without the fro. So why would I duck him? I appreciate you guys, rankers, I appreciate you guys. You guys are smart. Congratulations on beating number 14, Neil Magny, who would probably lose to Jake Paul. Congrats, man. Congrats.”

There’s no telling what the UFC will do next with both men. Alas, when you take a look at the rankings, this match-up could make all the sense in the world – and would be one hell of a barnburner.

