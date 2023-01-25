Former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz set to make acting debut alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme

Former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz is set to make his acting debut alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Diaz (26-10 MMA) has won titles under the banners of Strikeforce, WEC, and IFC prior to challenging for gold inside the Octagon.

And now the 39-year-old will be making his acting debut in the film ‘Darkness of Man’.

The film is set in Los Angeles where Van Damme will play Russel Hatch, an Interpol operative who take on the roll of father figure to Jayden, the son of an informant killed in a routine raid gone wrong. Years later, Hatch finds himself protecting Jayden and his uncle from a group of merciless gangs in an all out turf war.

Matt Staudt, cofounder of ‘Game Up Nutrition’ alongside Nick and Nate Diaz, took to ‘Instagram’ with the news:

“Get ready for a new, gritty and dark crime story set in LA starring @jcvd and features @nickdiaz209 who killed it. Nick also has a badass fight scene in the film 👊 When it got to rehearsing the fight he took over and of course had better ideas than the film’s stunt coordinator which is what ended up being filmed and looked awesome.”

The post also had a picture of Nick Diaz on the film set. The release date for the movie is yet to be announced.

Diaz and Van Damme do have a bit of history together, they have trained together in the past. Van Damme himself has been involved in martial arts since the age of 12 and earned a spot on the Belgium Karate Team.

Van Damme, 62, retired from kickboxing in 1982 after an 18-1 record (18 by knockout).

Will you be watching Nick Diaz and Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Darkness of Man’?

