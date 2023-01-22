Pros react after Gilbert Burns subs Neil Magny at UFC 283

Tonight’s UFC 283 main card features a key welterweight battle between Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny.

Burns (21-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since dropping a decision to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (27-10 MMA) most recently competed in November of 2022, where he scored a submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights overall.

Tonight’s highly anticipated welterweight scrap did not make it out of the first round. After securing an early takedown, Gilbert Burns was able to cut through Neil Magny on the ground eventually getting full mount. From there, ‘Durinho’ would lock in a head and arm choke which promptly forced Magny to tapout.

Official UFC 283 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Burns vs. Magny’ at UFC 283:

Is khabib in the corner of magny ? — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

What we thinking in this one? I think the power of burns and submission threat will be too much for magny but magny is as experienced as they come #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Rolling with Burns tonight! Gilly is a savage! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Afro Durinho > clean cut Durinho #ufc283 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023

Neil has been around forever and relevant. Known him forever. Hard to imagine Burns not being at 110% in Brazil here. Gonna be a great match up. #UFC283 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Gilbert Burns defeating Neil Magny at UFC 283:

@GilbertDurinho made a statement!! I’d love to see Gilbert vs Colby. #UFC283 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) January 22, 2023

Solid win @GilbertDurinho, congrats. Keep growing your hair out. #ufc283 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023

