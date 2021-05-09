Angela Hill puts out open call to women’s strawweights, Tecia Torres volunteers services

UFC women’s fighter Angela Hill put out an open call to other women’s strawweights, and Tecia Torres has volunteered her services.

Hill was set to fight Amanda Ribas in a high-profile women’s strawweight bout on the UFC Vegas 26 undercard, but the fight fell apart at the last minute when Ribas tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the late scratch meant that it was impossible for the UFC to get someone to fight Hill and she was pulled from the card without getting a fight. It’s possible that the UFC will try and re-book this fight but it’s also possible the promotion could have Hill return in a quick turnaround fight since she is not fully healthy and ready.

Taking to her social media after the Ribas cancellation, Hill put out an open call to the other fighters in the women’s 115lbs division for a fight at the UFC Fight Night card in two weeks.

Anyone wanna fight at 115lbs in 2 weeks? — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 8, 2021

Not long after that, Tecia Torres responded and said she would take the fight if they could fight at UFC 263, which takes place on June 12. The two fought back in 2015, in what was Hill’s second fight in the UFC, and Torres won the fight via unanimous decision.

If we can get on the June 12th card, then I accept. Let’s go! Call @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc 👊🏽🌪♥️ — Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) May 9, 2021

If the UFC can book that rematch between Hill and Torres, it would help beef up what is shaping to be another fantastic card at UFC 263. However, there is still a chance the UFC will look to keep the Ribas vs. Hill fight together, so we will have to monitor the situation, but it’s clear that Hill wants to get back in the Octagon as soon as she possibly can.

