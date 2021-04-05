Amanda Ribas returns to the Octagon this spring against Angela Hill

UFC women’s strawweight contenders will collide this spring when Brazil’s Amanda Ribas locks horns with American Angela Hill.

Ribas and Hill are set to meet on May 8 when they clash on the undercard of the upcoming TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen bantamweight No. 1 contender fight. The event currently does not have a location or a venue finalized. MMAFighting.com was the first to report the Ribas vs. Hill bout. It seems likely that this fight will take place on the event’s main card.

Ribas (10-2) is the No. 10 ranked women’s strawweight in the UFC. The 27-year-old native of Brazil joined the UFC in 2019 and quickly racked up four straight wins over Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, Randa Markos, and Paige VanZant. She appeared to be on the verge of emerging as a true title contender at 115lbs, but in her last fight, she lost in an upset when she was brutally knocked out by Marina Rodriguez. Ribas is still one of the top-15 ranked fighters in the division right now, but that loss showed that she still has plenty of work to do as she looks to get back on track and re-emerge as a contender. With a win over the well-respected veteran Hill, Ribas would likely earn another top-10 opponent.

Hill (13-9) is the No. 12 ranked women’s strawweight in the UFC. The 36-year-old Ultimate Fighter veteran is coming off of a decision win over Ashley Yoder in her last fight to bounce back from back-to-back split decision losses to Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson. Overall, Hill is 8-9 in the UFC through different stints inside the Octagon. With a win here over Ribas, it seems likely that Hill would earn another chance to fight a top-10 opponent.

Who do you think wins this women’s strawweight fight this spring between Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill?