Amanda Nunes responds after Dana White suggests he might have her KO Jake Paul

UFC women’s double champion Amanda Nunes responded after UFC president Dana White suggested he might have her knock out Jake Paul.

A YouTuber-turned-boxer, Paul has become one of the most talked-about athletes in combat sports over the last few weeks ever since his highlight-reel KO over Nate Robinson in a boxing match. Athletes from all different sports have called Paul out, but he’s kept his focus on the big guns, releasing a video this week where he called out UFC superstar Conor McGregor and made fun of his partner. White was also asked by the media this week about Paul’s comments towards McGregor, and he confirmed that the fight will never happen.

However, although White says that McGregor won’t be fighting Paul, he has another suggestion for a UFC fighter for Paul to fight, and that’s Nunes. The UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion saw White’s comments about her knocking out Paul and said in a very simple message on her social media that she’s in for this matchup.

I’m in! @ufc @danawhite

It would certainly be an interesting fight if it ever happened, but of course, there are some notable obstacles in the way stopping this bout from actually happening. The first and most obvious is that Nunes is a woman and Paul is a man, and that alone pretty much automatically prevents this fight from happening, especially if it was to be a sanctioned bout. Of course, the weight is also a big difference as Nunes weighs 145lbs while Paul fought Robinson at 189lbs. So those two things are roadblocks from the get-go.

Then again, it’s still fun to think about. Even if you don’t like Paul, you’d still want to tune in and see him get knocked out, and it would be pretty entertaining to see Nunes KO him. Some fans will shy away from these sort of freakshow fights, but these fighters are all in the business of making money, and right now Paul is one of the biggest draws out there.

Do you want to see Dana White let Amanda Nunes fight Jake Paul?