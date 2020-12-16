Dana White responds to Jake Paul: “I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out”

Dana White has some interest in letting Jake Paul fight a UFC fighter but it is not who he wants.

On Monday, Paul sent out a vulgar video where he claimed Conor McGregor was scared to fight him and roasted Dana White.

“Dana White, you are a f*****g p***y too. You ugly f*****g bald bitch,” Paul said. “You say there is a zero percent chance of this fight happening but there is a zero percent chance of you getting some f*****g p***y. Conor, you are scared. Dana, you are scared. Sign the f*****g contract you idiots, Jesus f*****g christ. Irish b***h.”

Now, following the video becoming viral, White says he would let Amanda Nunes fight him so she can knock him out.

“I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out,” Dana White told TMZ.

Not only does Dana White like that idea, but so too, does Amanda Nunes who says she is in for the fight.

Jake Paul is coming off a knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. In January, the 23-year-old made his pro debut as he scored a first-round TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He also had one amateur boxing fight against YouTuber, Deji, who is KSI’s younger brother.

Amanda Nunes, meanwhile, is the UFC’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. She is on an 11-fight winning streak which includes knockout wins over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm.

Although Dana White is interested in seeing Nunes knock Paul out the chances of the fight happening are slim to none. A male fighting a female would likely never be sanctioned. So, the chances of the YouTuber fighting any other UFC fighter at this time also seems unlikely.

