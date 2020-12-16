Bellator signs women’s MMA fighter who went viral for knocking out a 500lbs man

Bellator has made an interesting signing.

According to Barstool Sports, Bellator has signed Darina Madzyuk to a multi-fight deal. Although the name may not sound familiar she went viral for knocking out a 529lbs man in Russia earlier this month.

BREAKING: @BellatorMMA has signed Darina Madzyuk (3-1) to an exclusive contract. She will compete at flyweight and went viral earlier this month for KOing this 529lb man in Russia….pic.twitter.com/MCy5Tsz7od — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) December 15, 2020

After the fight went viral, it got a ton of backlash including from referee, Marc Goddard who said the fight was sickening.

“This is what we are dealing with – in 2020. This is what we are fighting against as the parallels & negative connotations are continually drawn. To outsiders & detractors this is MMA. Shameful. Sickening. Abysmal,” Goddard tweeted.

Following the event, the man who Darina Madzyuk knocked out, said he will start to train and after laying on her, he didn’t know what to do.

“After this fight, I will start to train actively,” said Grigory Chistyakov following his loss to Darina Madzyuk (via RT Sport). “I will try to lead more or less a healthy lifestyle. Blogger Nastya Tuki-Tuk will be my coach.

“It happened. She hit me fine and I fell. Although she is small … I lay on her back, but she did not fall, and then I didn’t know what to do.”

Darina Madzyuk is currently 3-1 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Marina Kigeleva as the fight against the man did not count on her pro record. The 28-year-old has fought at lightweight, featherweight, and bantamweight. She also weighed in at 139lbs for her open weight fight against Chistyakov.

When Madzyuk will make her Bellator debut is uncertain at this time. She is likely to compete at featherweight given the promotion doesn’t have a women’s bantamweight division. The Russian is very green in her MMA career, so it is likely she won’t fight anyone of note in her debut.

