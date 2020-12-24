Amanda Nunes opens as gargantuan betting favorite over Megan Anderson

UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes opened up as a 10-to-1 betting favorite for her upcoming UFC 259 bout against Megan Anderson.

Nunes and Anderson were previously scheduled to compete at UFC 256 earlier this month, but the fight was called off after Nunes withdrew due to an injury. The UFC matchmakers were, fortunately, able to re-book the fight in short order. Nunes vs. Anderson will now take place just three months later at UFC 259, which is set for March 9. The main event for that event has not been confirmed yet but all signs are pointing to the headliner being the rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

With Nunes vs. Anderson now officially confirmed, the sportsbooks were quick to release the betting odds for the bout. Check out the opening odds below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC 259 Odds

Amanda Nunes -1000

Megan Anderson +650

Nunes opened as a massive -1000 betting favorite. That means you would need to bet $1000 to win $100. As for Anderson, she opened as a +650 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win $650. It should be noted that the original matchup between Nunes and Anderson at UFC 256 saw Nunes open at -800 and Anderson at +550. However, early action came in on Anderson, and that line was getting bet up, so the bookies adjusted it.

Nunes (20-4) is the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion. The 32-year-old Brazilian is 13-1 overall in the UFC with wins over the likes of Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Meisha Tate, Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, Sara McMann, and, in her last outing at 145lbs, Felicia Spencer.

Anderson (11-4) is the former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion. The 30-year-old Aussie is 3-2 overall in the UFC with wins over Cat Zingano, Norma Dumont, and Zarah Fairn dos Santos, with losses to the aforementioned Spencer and Holm.

Who is your money on, Amanda Nunes or Megan Anderson?