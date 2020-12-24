Daniel Cormier reflects on “one of the craziest moments” of his UFC commentary career

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently reflected on one of the wildest moments of his career as a commentator for the promotion.

Cormier has been working as a commentator for the UFC for several years. During his time at the commentary desk, he’s witnessed dozens of amazing moments. One of the craziest, according to the man himself, occured at UFC 248 in March, when Beneil Dariush turned the lights off on Drakkar Klose with blistering second-round punch.

Cormier reflected on this wild moment, which occurred in a jam-packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in a recent Instagram post.

“O my, can we go back to the time we had fans?” Cormier wrote on Instagram, tagging his fellow commentators Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. One of the craziest moments I’ve had at the commentary table. We lost it boys!”

Outside of his commentary career, Daniel Cormier is one of the most accomplished champions in MMA history. After winning the Strikeforce heavyweight Grand Prix with a defeat of Josh Barnett, he migrated to the UFC.

He started his UFC career as a heavyweight, picking up wins over Frank Mir and Roy Nelson, then moved down to light heavyweight in search of gold.

While his light heavyweight title dreams were initially dashed by Jon Jones, Cormier ultimately captured the divisional title with a submission win over Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. He then defended the belt against Alexander Gustafsson, Rumble, and Volkan Oezdemir before hiking back up to heavyweight.

In his first fight back at heavyweight, Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the division’s crown. With a stunning, first-round knockout, he defeated Miocic to become one of just a few UFC fighters to hold titles in two weight classes concurrently. After defending the title against Derrick Lewis, he then surrendered it in a rematch with Miocic, and retired after losing a tie-breaking trilogy fight with the same man earlier this year.