Opening betting odds released for Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming UFC women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson.

Nunes is set to make her second defense of the women’s featherweight title when she takes on Anderson at UFC 256, which is set to take place on December 12. With the fight being officially announced recently, the oddsmakers have opened up the opening betting line for Nunes vs. Anderson. Take a look at it below via BestFightOdds.

UFC 256 Odds

Amanda Nunes -800

Megan Anderson +550

Nunes opened as a massive -800 betting favorite. That means an $800 bet would win you $100. As for Anderson, she opened as a sizeable betting underdog at +550. That means a $100 bet would win you $550 if Anderson was able to pull off the upset.

Nunes (20-4) is the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time and she has been incredible since joining the UFC in 2013, going 12-1 overall in the Octagon including her current 10-fight win streak. In her last fight, Nunes made her first defense of the UFC women’s featherweight title when she was able to defeat Felicia Spencer via lopsided unanimous decision. She is also the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, though she will be fighting exclusively at 145lbs in 2020 when she ends the year here against Anderson.

Anderson (11-4) is 3-2 overall in the UFC with wins over Norma Dumont, Zarah Fairn dos Santos, and Cat Zingano, with losses to Felicia Spencer and Holly Holm. The former Invicta FC featherweight champion, Anderson has been impressive in her victories in the UFC as she has managed to finish all three of her opponents in her victories. However, she has struggled in her losses, where she was out grappled by both Spencer and Holm, which gives Nunes a clear path to victory should she choose to take Anderson to the ground.

