John McCarthy roasts “little clickbait b*tch” Dana White over anti-media video

Bellator MMA commentator John McCarthy was not impressed by UFC President Dana White’s recent anti-media video.

2020 has been a very successful year for White and the UFC, contrary to the strains and challenges presented by the pandemic. That being said, White’s decision to continue operating throughout this global health crisis has generated plenty of controversy, much of which was covered by the media.

Last week, White released a video that bashed the media for questioning his decision to continue operating throughout the pandemic. The video also praised White for keeping the UFC running despite the challenges of this crisis.

McCarthy was among those targeted in the video.

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

Speaking on his Weighing In podcast with fellow Bellator commentator Josh Thomson, McCarthy shared his thoughts on this bizarre and frankly masturbatory video from White.

“Here’s a guy that says ‘I don’t give a f**k about the media”” McCarthy, who was targeted in this controversial video from White, stated. “First off, I don’t even look as us as media, but that’s ok, but then he always complains about clickbait. [He says] ‘These media guys and that clickbait bull sh*t that they do…’ What the f*ck did you and your little team do, man? You little clickbait b*tch. You are so pathetic.

“You need to have your own little pat on the back—ok let me pat you on the back—because you took everything [the media said] out of context,” McCarthy continued, referencing the fact that most of the quotes White’s video criticized were taken out of context. “You made it to where you were the hero. Congratulations hero Dana. Oh, let me bow down to you. Unbelievable. My God. When are you going to figure out—you know what—don’t worry about it. Do you thing, you did great. The UFC had a fantastic year, but let’s be honest about everything that occured, and let’s be honest about your video, because your video is clickbait and it’s bullshit and it’s out of context.”

What do you think of these criticisms from John McCarthy?